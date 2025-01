Alcaldesa de Los Ángeles pide a afectados por los incendios buscar ayuda en una web inexistente

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is going all Joe Biden, not knowing what she’s saying!

They didn’t write the web address in her script (that she’s stumbling on) and told everyone where to get help from: «All of this can be found at URL»

