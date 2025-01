Con IA y de cuatro ruedas: empresa china presenta su robot humanoide

GAC Group introduced GoMate, its third-generation humanoid robot featuring a wheel-leg design with 38 degrees of freedom, equipped with FIGS-SLAM for advanced spatial mapping and cloud-based multimodal models for rapid response.

