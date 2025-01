Difunden el último mensaje de un pasajero del avión accidentado en Washington D.C.

Spencer Lane, a young figure skater, posted that he was flying from Wichita to D.C. just over 8 hours ago.

Jasmin Liu, a 14-yr-old figure skater, posted about a group of young figure skating friends she believed to be on the flight that crashed as well.

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

Absolutely tragic. pic.twitter.com/ekoxmkIh5B

— Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) January 30, 2025