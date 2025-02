Bukele: Nuestra megaprisión recibirá a criminales de EE.UU. a cambio de dinero

We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.

We are willing to take in only convicted criminals (including convicted U.S. citizens) into our mega-prison (CECOT) in exchange for a fee.

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 4, 2025