La noche de los sueños: «Anora» brilló en los Oscar 2025

Zoe Saldana’s Oscar speech was so sweet

«I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last!

I hope the fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish– my grandmother, if she were here,… pic.twitter.com/rbGsOTGJ8X

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025