«Rusia y EE.UU. deben cooperar para garantizar la estabilidad y explotación de recursos del Ártico»

The Arctic is too important for Cold War-style politics. Russia & the US must find common ground to ensure stability, resource development & environmental protection. Cooperation is not a choice—it’s a necessity. The world is watching. #Arctic #USRussia https://t.co/okWvd4PTbn

— Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) March 8, 2025

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas