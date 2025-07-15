Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

La academia de televisión estadounidense dio a conocer los competidores al evento más esperado del año
Adam Scott, protagonista de Severance, la serie más nominada (Apple TV Plus)
Como ocurre cada año, la televisión estadounidense tiene su gran fiesta en los Premios Emmy, que celebra a los programas de diferentes estilos, series y artistas. La 77ª edición se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.
A dos meses del evento, la academia de televisión dio a conocer los primeros nominados, de la mano de Brenda Song y Harvey Guillén, quienes anunciaron las ternas en el programa matutino de CBS, la emisora encargada de transmitir la entrega. El listado completo se anunció en una programación especial en vivo que se transmitió desde la página oficial de los Emmy
Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2025
Mejor reality show
The amazing Race
RuPaul´s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Jimmy Kimmel, nominado a mejor talk show (Captura de video/Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
Mejor Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Adam Brody— Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogan— The Studio
Jason Segal— Shrinking
Martin Shor— Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White— The Bear
Adam Brody se llevó la nominación a mejor actor en una comedia (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Uzo Uduba-The Residence
Kristen Bell— Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri— The Bear
Jean Smart— Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz— The Studio
Colman Domingo— The Four Seasons
Harrson Ford— Shrinking
Jeff Hiller— Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach— The Bear
Michael Urie— Shrinking
Bowen Yan— Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas— The Bear
Hannah Einbinder— Hacks
Kathryn Hahn— The Studio
Janelle James— Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara— The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph— Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams— Shrinking
Bryan Cranston , el actor de Breaking Bad, fue nominado The Studio, la serie de Apple TV (Foto: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)
Mejor Actor invitado en una serie de comedia
Jon Bernthal— The Bear
Bryan Cranston— The Studio
Dave Franco— The Studio
Ron Howard— The Studio
Anthony Mackie— The Studio
Martin Scorsese— The Studio
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
Olivia Colman— The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis— The Bear
Cynthia Erivo— Poker Face
Robby Hoffman— Hacks
Zoë Kravitz— The Studio
Julianne Nicholson— Hacks
Mejor Dirección en serie de comedia
The Bear— Ayo Edebiri por episodios Napkins
Hacks— Lucia Aniello por A Slippery Slope
Mid-Century Modern— James Burrows por Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman
The Rehearsal— Nathan Fielder por Pilot’s Code
The Studio— Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg por The Oner
Mejor Guion en comedia
Abbott Elementary— Quinta Brunson por Back to school
Hacks— Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por Slippery Slope
The Rehearsal— Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton y Eric Notarnicola por Pilot’s Code
Somebody Somewhere— Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen y Bridget Everett por AGG
The Studio- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez y Alex Gregory por The Promotion
What We Do In The Shadows— Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms por The Finale
Mejor serie limitada
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Colin Farrell fue nominado por su rol como el villano de Batman
Mejor película para televisión
Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Mejor Actor en serie limitada o película
Colin Farrel— The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal— Presumed Innocent
Stephen Graham— Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry— Dope Thief
Cooper Koch— Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story
Mejor actriz en serie o película limitada
Cate Blanchett— Disclaimer
Meghan Fahy— Sirens
Rashida Jones— Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti— The Penguin
Michelle Williams— Dying for Sex
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada
Javier Barden-Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story
Bill Camp— Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper— Adolescence
Rob Delaney— Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard— Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters— Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada
Erin Doherty— Adolescence
Ruth Negga— Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell— The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny—Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story
Jenny Slate— Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco— Adolescence
Owen Cooper tuvo su debut actoral con la mini serie de Netflix
Mejor director en una serie o película limitada
Adolescence— Philip Barantini
Dying For Sex— Shannon Murphy, por It’s Not That Serious
The Penguin— Helen Shaver por Cent’anni
The Penguin— Jennifer Getzinger por A Great Or Little Thing
Sirens— Nicole Kassell por Exile
Zero Day— Lesli Linka Glatter
Mejor guion de una serie o película limitada
Adolescence— Jack Thorne y Stephen Graham
Black Mirror— Charlie Brooker y Bisha K. Ali por Common People
Dying for Sex— Kim Rosenstock y Elizabeth Meriwether por Good Value Diet Soda
The Penguin— Lauren LeFranc por A Great or Little Thing
Say Nothing— Joshua Zetumer por The People in the Dirt
Mejor serie dramática
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown— Paradise
Gary Oldman— Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal— The Last of Us
Adam Scott— Severance
Noah Wyle— The Pitt
Pedro Pascal tiene posibilidades de llevarse el Emmy por su participación en The Last of Us (Foto_ REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Kathy Bates— Matlock
Sharon Horgan— Bad Sisters
Britt Lower— Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell— The Diplomat
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Zach Cherry— Severance
Walton Goggins— The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs— The White Lotus
James Marsden— Paradise
Sam Rockwell— The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman— Severance
John Turturro— Severance
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon— The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa— The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson— Paradise
Parker Posey— The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell- —The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood— The White Lotus
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
Giancarlo Esposito— The Boys
Scott Glenn— The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy— The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano— The Last Of Us
Forest Whitaker— Andor
Jeffrey Wright— The Last Of Us
Bella fue nominada como mejor actriz en una serie de drama
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
Jane Alexander— Severance
Gwendoline Christie— Severance
Kaitlyn Dever— The Last Of Us
Cherry Jones— The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara— The Last Of Us
Merritt Wever— Severance
Mejor Dirección en Serie de Drama
Andor— Janus Metz por Who Are You?
The Pitt— Amanda Marsalis por 6:00 P.M.
The Pitt— John Wells por 7:00 A.M.
Severance- Jessica Lee Gagné por Chikhai Bardo
Severance— Ben Stiller por Cold Harbor
Slow Horses— Adam Randall por Hello Goodbye
The White Lotus— Mike White por Amor Fati
Mejor Guion en Serie Drama
Andor— Dan Gilroy por Welcome To The Rebellion
The Pitt— Joe Sachs por 2:00 P.M.
The Pitt— R. Scott Gemmill por 7:00 A.M.
Severance-Dan Erickson por Cold Harbor
Slow Horses— Will Smith por Hello Goodbye
The White Lotus— Mike White por Full-Moon Party
Mejor Serie Documental
Chef’s Table
100 Foot Wave
Simone Biles Rising
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Social Studies
Mejor serie animada
Arcane
Bob´s Burger
Common Side Effects
Love, Death+ Robots
The Simpsons
Rupaul esta nominado como mejor conductor de reality show
Mejor Presentador de un Reality o Reality de Competición
RuPaul Charles— RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky— Shark Tank
Alan Cumming— The Traitors
Kristen Kish— Top Chef
Jeff Probst— Survivor