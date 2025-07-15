Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

La academia de televisión estadounidense dio a conocer los competidores al evento más esperado del año

Adam Scott, protagonista de Severance, la serie más nominada (Apple TV Plus)

Como ocurre cada año, la televisión estadounidense tiene su gran fiesta en los Premios Emmy, que celebra a los programas de diferentes estilos, series y artistas. La 77ª edición se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.

A dos meses del evento, la academia de televisión dio a conocer los primeros nominados, de la mano de Brenda Song y Harvey Guillén, quienes anunciaron las ternas en el programa matutino de CBS, la emisora encargada de transmitir la entrega. El listado completo se anunció en una programación especial en vivo que se transmitió desde la página oficial de los Emmy

Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2025

Mejor reality show

The amazing Race

RuPaul´s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Jimmy Kimmel, nominado a mejor talk show (Captura de video/Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Mejor Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody— Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogan— The Studio

Jason Segal— Shrinking

Martin Shor— Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White— The Bear

Adam Brody se llevó la nominación a mejor actor en una comedia (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Uzo Uduba-The Residence

Kristen Bell— Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri— The Bear

Jean Smart— Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz— The Studio

Colman Domingo— The Four Seasons

Harrson Ford— Shrinking

Jeff Hiller— Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach— The Bear

Michael Urie— Shrinking

Bowen Yan— Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas— The Bear

Hannah Einbinder— Hacks

Kathryn Hahn— The Studio

Janelle James— Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara— The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph— Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams— Shrinking

Bryan Cranston , el actor de Breaking Bad, fue nominado The Studio, la serie de Apple TV (Foto: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Mejor Actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal— The Bear

Bryan Cranston— The Studio

Dave Franco— The Studio

Ron Howard— The Studio

Anthony Mackie— The Studio

Martin Scorsese— The Studio

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Olivia Colman— The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis— The Bear

Cynthia Erivo— Poker Face

Robby Hoffman— Hacks

Zoë Kravitz— The Studio

Julianne Nicholson— Hacks

Mejor Dirección en serie de comedia

The Bear— Ayo Edebiri por episodios Napkins

Hacks— Lucia Aniello por A Slippery Slope

Mid-Century Modern— James Burrows por Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman

The Rehearsal— Nathan Fielder por Pilot’s Code

The Studio— Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg por The Oner

Mejor Guion en comedia

Abbott Elementary— Quinta Brunson por Back to school

Hacks— Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por Slippery Slope

The Rehearsal— Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton y Eric Notarnicola por Pilot’s Code

Somebody Somewhere— Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen y Bridget Everett por AGG

The Studio- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez y Alex Gregory por The Promotion

What We Do In The Shadows— Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms por The Finale

Mejor serie limitada

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Colin Farrell fue nominado por su rol como el villano de Batman

Mejor película para televisión

Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Mejor Actor en serie limitada o película

Colin Farrel— The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal— Presumed Innocent

Stephen Graham— Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry— Dope Thief

Cooper Koch— Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story

Mejor actriz en serie o película limitada

Cate Blanchett— Disclaimer

Meghan Fahy— Sirens

Rashida Jones— Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti— The Penguin

Michelle Williams— Dying for Sex

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada

Javier Barden-Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story

Bill Camp— Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper— Adolescence

Rob Delaney— Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard— Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters— Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada

Erin Doherty— Adolescence

Ruth Negga— Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell— The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny—Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story

Jenny Slate— Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco— Adolescence

Owen Cooper tuvo su debut actoral con la mini serie de Netflix

Mejor director en una serie o película limitada

Adolescence— Philip Barantini

Dying For Sex— Shannon Murphy, por It’s Not That Serious

The Penguin— Helen Shaver por Cent’anni

The Penguin— Jennifer Getzinger por A Great Or Little Thing

Sirens— Nicole Kassell por Exile

Zero Day— Lesli Linka Glatter

Mejor guion de una serie o película limitada

Adolescence— Jack Thorne y Stephen Graham

Black Mirror— Charlie Brooker y Bisha K. Ali por Common People

Dying for Sex— Kim Rosenstock y Elizabeth Meriwether por Good Value Diet Soda

The Penguin— Lauren LeFranc por A Great or Little Thing

Say Nothing— Joshua Zetumer por The People in the Dirt

Mejor serie dramática

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown— Paradise

Gary Oldman— Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal— The Last of Us

Adam Scott— Severance

Noah Wyle— The Pitt

Pedro Pascal tiene posibilidades de llevarse el Emmy por su participación en The Last of Us (Foto_ REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates— Matlock

Sharon Horgan— Bad Sisters

Britt Lower— Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell— The Diplomat

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry— Severance

Walton Goggins— The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs— The White Lotus

James Marsden— Paradise

Sam Rockwell— The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman— Severance

John Turturro— Severance

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon— The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa— The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson— Paradise

Parker Posey— The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell- —The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood— The White Lotus

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito— The Boys

Scott Glenn— The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy— The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano— The Last Of Us

Forest Whitaker— Andor

Jeffrey Wright— The Last Of Us

Bella fue nominada como mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Jane Alexander— Severance

Gwendoline Christie— Severance

Kaitlyn Dever— The Last Of Us

Cherry Jones— The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara— The Last Of Us

Merritt Wever— Severance

Mejor Dirección en Serie de Drama

Andor— Janus Metz por Who Are You?

The Pitt— Amanda Marsalis por 6:00 P.M.

The Pitt— John Wells por 7:00 A.M.

Severance- Jessica Lee Gagné por Chikhai Bardo

Severance— Ben Stiller por Cold Harbor

Slow Horses— Adam Randall por Hello Goodbye

The White Lotus— Mike White por Amor Fati

Mejor Guion en Serie Drama

Andor— Dan Gilroy por Welcome To The Rebellion

The Pitt— Joe Sachs por 2:00 P.M.

The Pitt— R. Scott Gemmill por 7:00 A.M.

Severance-Dan Erickson por Cold Harbor

Slow Horses— Will Smith por Hello Goodbye

The White Lotus— Mike White por Full-Moon Party

Mejor Serie Documental

Chef’s Table

100 Foot Wave

Simone Biles Rising

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Social Studies

Mejor serie animada

Arcane

Bob´s Burger

Common Side Effects

Love, Death+ Robots

The Simpsons

Rupaul esta nominado como mejor conductor de reality show

Mejor Presentador de un Reality o Reality de Competición

RuPaul Charles— RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky— Shark Tank

Alan Cumming— The Traitors

Kristen Kish— Top Chef

Jeff Probst— Survivor