EEUU amenaza con tomar medidas contra Gobierno nicaragüense en la OEA

Great day for @USAmbOAS as we assume chairmanship of the @OAS_official Permanent Council for the next three months. We will work with our partners throughout the region on our key priorities, including #Venezuela, #Nicaragua, #Cuba, and OAS organizational reform. #USOASPCChairpic.twitter.com/6QjYyYB9nF

— Department of State (@StateDept) 1 de abril de 2019