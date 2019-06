La sonda Hayabusa 2 capta su propia sombra a pocos metros de la superficie del asteroide Ryugu

The target marker separation on May 30 during PPTD-TM1A was caught at the last moment by the small monitor camera, CAM-H! The image time was May 30, 11:18 JST (on-board time) at an altitude of about 9m. CAM-H was built with donations from all of you & is a big success! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pHSwqPaywh

