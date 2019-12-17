We support @JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections. We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar. The U.S. stands with the people of the region for peace and democracy!





Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Donald J. Trump

*Nota: Los artículos con la etiqueta Presidenciables se autopublican tomando para el título los primeros 90 caracteres del tuit generado por cada una de las personas que están en este grupo.