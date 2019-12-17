Artículo
Populares

We support @JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

We support @JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections. We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar. The U.S. stands with the people of the region for peace and democracy!


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Donald J. Trump

*Nota: Los artículos con la etiqueta Presidenciables se autopublican tomando para el título los primeros 90 caracteres del tuit generado por cada una de las personas que están en este grupo.







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Gobierno alista ingreso de la Policía y las FFAA al Chapare Seguridad

Gobierno alista ingreso de la Policía y las FFAA al Chapare

      11.979
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     