Lista de ganadores de los Billboards Music Awards 2018

Luis Fonsi, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Y se reparten las cotizadas estatuillas a lo más exitoso de la música.

El sol resplandece en Las vegas y ya algunos de los músicos más exitosos del año ya tienen su preciado Billboard Award en las manos…

Aquí la lista de ganadores:

Top Duo o grupo: Imagine Dragons.

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake.

TOP Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top streaming song artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top radio song artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top Touring Artist: U2.

Top R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.

Top R&B female artist: SZA.

Top R&B tour: Bruno Mars.

Top rap male artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top rap female artist: Cardi B.

Top rap tour: Jay-Z.

Top country male artist: Chris Stapleton.

Top country female artist: Maren Morris.

Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons.

Top latin artist: Ozuna.

Top soundtrack: Moana.

Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic.

Top latin álbum: Ozuna, Odisea.

Top streaming song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito.

Top radio song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you.

Top latin song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito.

 

 

 

