Lista de ganadores de los Billboards Music Awards 2018

Y se reparten las cotizadas estatuillas a lo más exitoso de la música.
El sol resplandece en Las vegas y ya algunos de los músicos más exitosos del año ya tienen su preciado Billboard Award en las manos…
Aquí la lista de ganadores:
Top Duo o grupo: Imagine Dragons.
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake.
TOP Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top streaming song artist: Kendrick Lamar.
Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top radio song artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top Touring Artist: U2.
Top R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.
Top R&B female artist: SZA.
Top R&B tour: Bruno Mars.
Top rap male artist: Kendrick Lamar.
Top rap female artist: Cardi B.
Top rap tour: Jay-Z.
Top country male artist: Chris Stapleton.
Top country female artist: Maren Morris.
Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons.
Top latin artist: Ozuna.
Top soundtrack: Moana.
Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic.
Top latin álbum: Ozuna, Odisea.
Top streaming song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito.
Top radio song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you.
Top latin song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito.
