Nada detiene a Selma Blair: la actriz aparece con bastón en la fiesta de Vanity Fair

La intérprete, conocida por sus papeles en ‘La cosa más dulce’ o ‘Hellboy’, fue diagnosticada con escleorisis múltiple el pasado agosto.
The moment we will all be talking about tomorrow is the courageous #SelmaBlair, making her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, at the VF Oscar party. She needs a cane to help walk, but she came to prove that no matter how tough this disease, she is a fighter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCTo0hA59d— Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) 25 de febrero de 2019
Blair lució un vestido de multicolor de Ralph & Russo y un elegante bastón negro para poder sostenerse. “Soy discapacitada. A veces me caigo. Se me caen las cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo me pide direcciónes de un GPS que está roto. Pero lo estamos consiguiendo. Y me río y no sé qué haré exactamente, pero intentaré hacerlo lo mejor posible. Desde mi diagnóstico a las 10:30 de la noche del 16 de agosto, he contado con el amor y el apoyo de mis amigos”, anunció en su día en su Instagram.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.
Blair es una cara conocida del cine y la televisión. La actriz estrenó junto a Cameron Diaz la comedia La cosa más dulce (2002), que en España siempre será recordada como la película en la que Christina Applegate y ellas dos cantaban la mítica “No puede caber aquí”. El mercado español fue el segundo más importante para el filme lejos de Estados Unidos y Alemania, según Box Office Mojo. La actriz tiene dos proyectos en post producción y pendientes de estreno este 2019: After: Aquí empieza todo y The Great Illusion. Selma se emocionó al posar antes las cámaras en esta primera aparición oficial. “Cuando mi vida pase ante mis ojos quiero que este retrato tenga un lugar privilegiado”, ha escrito en su cuenta de Instagram con un foto de anoche en la que aparece posando junto a su bastón.
When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 @ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. 🖤 #markseliger #glory
