Nada detiene a Selma Blair: la actriz aparece con bastón en la fiesta de Vanity Fair

El octubre pasado la actriz Selma Blair, conocida por sus papeles en ‘Crueles intenciones’ o ‘Hellboy’, reveló una triste noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram: sufría esclerosis múltiple. Le habían diagnosticado la enfermedad en agosto, pocos meses antes de empezar a rodar una serie con Netflix. Por suerte, la actriz afronta el reto apoyada en lo personal y en lo profesional. Y también por suerte, la actriz no se ha derrumbado ante la adversidad, sino todo lo contrario. Así lo ha demostrado en la noche de los Oscar al asistir a la fiesta afterparty que ofrece todos los años Vanity Fair apoyada en un bastón. Esta ha sido su primera aparición pública desde que anunció que sufría la enfermedad.

The moment we will all be talking about tomorrow is the courageous #SelmaBlair, making her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, at the VF Oscar party. She needs a cane to help walk, but she came to prove that no matter how tough this disease, she is a fighter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCTo0hA59d