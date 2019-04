EEUU: Rescatan a un hombre ciego de las vías del metro segundos antes de la llegada del tren

INCREDIBLE RESCUE: Commuters come to the aid of a blind man who accidentally stumbled onto tracks in Bethesda, Maryland, just moments before a Metro train pulled into the station.

The man was reportedly hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/nfczZBqTbwpic.twitter.com/dX1EisPmcI

— ABC News (@ABC) 15 апреля 2019 г.