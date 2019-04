Israel: Escolares hallan una extraña moneda bizantina de 1.600 años

This just in: You never know what you’ll stumble on in Israel. Students found a rare 1,600-year-old gold coin minted by the Byzantine Emperor Theodosius II. His edicts led to the end of the Sanhedrin Council and turned Jews into 2nd-class citizens.

