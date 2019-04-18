We praise the EU cooperation that, unlike the conditional assistance of some states, has a…

We praise the EU cooperation that, unlike the conditional assistance of some states, has allowed Bolivia to reach important accomplishments in the fight against poverty and drug trafficking. It’s a joint effort with full respect for the sovereignity and dignity of our countries
Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma
