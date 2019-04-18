Artículo
Populares

We praise the EU cooperation that, unlike the conditional assistance of some states, has a…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

We praise the EU cooperation that, unlike the conditional assistance of some states, has allowed Bolivia to reach important accomplishments in the fight against poverty and drug trafficking. It’s a joint effort with full respect for the sovereignity and dignity of our countries


Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Menacho: “Medina se dedicaba al sicariato, ajustes de cuentas y tráfico de drogas, es millonario” DeRedes, Detrás de la Verdad

Menacho: “Medina se dedicaba al sicariato, ajustes de cuentas y tráfico de drogas, es millonario”

      4.473
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     