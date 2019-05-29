Artículo
TODOS LOS MAGISTRADOS O VOCALES DEL .@TSEBolivia DEBEN RENUNCIAR. SUS ACTOS SON YA OBJETO …

TODOS LOS MAGISTRADOS O VOCALES DEL .@TSEBolivia DEBEN RENUNCIAR.
SUS ACTOS SON YA OBJETO DE CUESTIONAMIENTO DE TODOS LOS CIUDADANOS DEL ESTADO.
DEBEN IRSE SI TIENEN ALGO DE DIGNIDAD.


Fuente: Víctor Hugo Cárdenas







