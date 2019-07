Arrestan al ‘influencer’ Ray Díaz tras difundirse un video con sus presuntos abusos a una menor

Here is the COMPLETE leaked video of @iamraydiaz verbally abusing Angelica. This was NOT an acting exercise like Ray lied about, this is Ray.

Behind all the Instagram and Youtube fame, behind the Hollywood actor persona, THIS IS THE REAL RAY DIAZ. #ArrestRayDiaz@LAPDHQpic.twitter.com/nE9DObmJpb

— Pescatore🍿 (@JoshPescatore) July 11, 2019