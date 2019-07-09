I drove past this countless times and never ceased to be amazed by the sheer stupidity of this ridiculously expensive ($7B) project. A high-speed (!) line with 15 tunnels from nowhere (Cagua) to nowhere (Pto Cabello) in a country with 42km of functioning train track. https://t.co/yNEDbjd6XH





Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Anatoly Kurmanaev



