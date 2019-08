Al menos 10 heridos en un tiroteo en un estadio tras un partido de fútbol estudiantil en EE.UU.

This is just horrific to watch from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Football coaches instructing players to take cover, fans hiding under the stands from a suspected shooting. This is a high school football game and should be a place of fun competition for everyone! Not violence! #Mobilepic.twitter.com/MmA1oP9LTW

— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) 31 августа 2019 г.