La lista completa de nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2019

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – «Bad Guy» – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – «Cellophane» – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – «thank you, next» – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – «Old Town Road (Remix)» – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – «No New Friends» – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – «You Need to Calm Down» – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift