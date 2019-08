Tres cámaras, color verde y carga inalámbrica: ¿Cómo se verán los próximos iPhones?

[RUMOR] According to DigiTimes, the 2019 iPhones will have battery capacities of 3,000 mAh, 3,200 mAh, and 3,500 mAh for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They also believe the 5.8-inch model will have dual nano-SIM support but could be limited to China. pic.twitter.com/JbAu241DrW

— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 22, 2019