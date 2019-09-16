Artículo
Populares

When PSUV lawmakers cross the Legislative Palace square to take their seats in the Nation…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

When PSUV lawmakers cross the Legislative Palace square to take their seats in the National Assembly they spent years denouncing, spare a thought for jailed @JuanRequesens and dozens other opposition lawmakers who were hounded out of the country. They won’t be taking their seats https://t.co/xVS0gcadBs


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Anatoly Kurmanaev







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Chofer se entera que su esposa le era infiel por un video pornográfico en las redes Vida, Videos

Chofer se entera que su esposa le era infiel por un video pornográfico en las redes

      32.940
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     