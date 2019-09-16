When PSUV lawmakers cross the Legislative Palace square to take their seats in the Nation…

When PSUV lawmakers cross the Legislative Palace square to take their seats in the National Assembly they spent years denouncing, spare a thought for jailed @JuanRequesens and dozens other opposition lawmakers who were hounded out of the country. They won’t be taking their seats https://t.co/xVS0gcadBs
Anatoly Kurmanaev
