William Levy: “nunca olvidaré que el comunismo me quitó la libertad”

View this post on Instagram

I will never forget how it felt to have my God given freedom taken from me by a communist regime, and I will never stop being grateful to the country that gave it back to me. This freedom is sacred and it wouldn’t exist without our veterans. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the brave men and women who protect our country. When I see the American flag, I will always remember your honor and sacrifice. #love #freedom #respect #veterans