Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en enero 2021

Despedimos diciembre. Despedimos el año dos mil veinte y en lo que abrazamos el año nuevo vamos a repasar aquello que se va. Y es que en este río constante de novedades y de despedidas llega el momento de saber todo lo que se va de Netflix en enero de 2021.



Por parte de Netflix España estamos en los últimos días para ver un par de joyas de BBC: la estupenda ‘Sherlock‘ y la fascinante ‘Doctora Foster‘. Viajando a Latinoamérica, este mes se va ‘Gran Hotel‘ y peliculazas como ‘A Ghost Story’.

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

 

1 de enero

Resto de enero
  • ‘The Jack King Affair’ (2/1)
  • ‘Viceroy’s House’ (2/1)
  • ‘Broken Vows’ (5/1)
  • ‘Rustom’ (6/1)
  • ‘Shadow of Truth’ (27/1)
  • ‘Inside the Mossad’ (28/1)

