[Hilo] Lanzamos la 10° versión de las Olimpiadas Científicas Plurinacionales par…

..., local outlets reported. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce , wrote on Twitter regretting, "the tragedy that occurred at the Public University of El...

disrn.com | 22 hours ago

...(UPEA), where there were several deaths and injuries," Bolivia's President Luis Arce said. "Our deepest condolences to the people of El Alto and to the suffering families. We await the prompt clarification of the facts."...

Compartido: 124