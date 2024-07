Este puede ser el único animal que realiza amputaciones quirúrgicas

New wound care behavior in ants! Here we show how ants amputate the leg of injured conspecifics (a first in the animal kingdom)! Interestingly, amputations are not always the best strategy to care for a wound and ants have adapted their treatment accordingly. A 🧵… (1/6) pic.twitter.com/5dgnXZrkEl

— Erik Frank (@ETF1989) July 2, 2024