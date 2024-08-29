Sorteo de la Champions League: Real Madrid ya conoce a sus rivales para comenzar la defensa del título

Los 36 equipos participantes del torneo más importante de Europa tienen su fixture en el novedoso formato.
Fuente: Infobae
LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 1:
LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 2:
LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 3:
LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 4:
CÓMO ES EL NUEVO FORMATO DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25:
36 equipos fueron agrupados en 4 bombos de 9 equipos de acuerdo a sus coeficiente de puntos, a excepción del Real Madrid, que fue ubicado en el primero por ser el actual campeón.
Tras el sorteo del fixture, que se realizó mediante un software, cada equipo tendrá 8 fechas (en partidos de ida) para definir su clasificación final a las instancias de eliminación directa. Los primeros ocho de la tabla general, avanzarán a octavos de final, mientras que del 9° al 24° jugarán los Playoffs y del 25° al 36° quedarán eliminados.
LOS RIVALES DEL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID DEL CHOLO SIMEONE:
Leipzig (L), PSG (V), Bayer Leverkusen (L), Benfica (V), Lille (L), Salzburgo (V), Bratislava (L) y Sparta Praga (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL ASTON VILLA DEL DIBU MARTÍNEZ:
Bayern Múnich (L), Juventus (L), RB Salzburgo (V), Brujas (L), Celtic (L), Bologna (L), Young Boys (V) y Mónaco (V).
LOS RIVALES DE JUVENTUS: Manchester City (L), Leipzig (V), Benfica (L), Brujas (V), PSV (L), Lille (V), Stuttgart (L) y Aston Villa (V).
LOS RIVALES DE LIVERPOOL: Real Madrid (L), Leipzig (V), Bayer Leverkusen (L), Milan (V), Lille (L), PSV (V), Bologna (L) y Girona (V).
LOS RIVALES DE BENFICA:
Barcelona (L), Bayern Múnich (V), Atlético Madrid (L), Juventus (V), Feyenoord (L), Estrella Roja (V), Bologna (L) y Monaco (V).
LOS RIVALES DE ARSENAL: PSG (L), Inter (V), Shakhtar (L), Atalanta (V), GNK Dinamo (L), Sporting Lisboa (V), Monaco (L) y Girona (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL REAL MADRID:
Borussia Dortmund (L), Liverpool (V), Milan (L), Atalanta (V), Salzburgo (L), Lille (V), Stuttgart (L), Brest (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL BARCELONA:
Bayern Múnich (L), Borussia Dortmund (V), Atalanta (L), Benfica (V), Young Boys (L), Estrella Roja (V), Brest (L), Mónaco (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL BORUSSIA DORTMUND:
Barcelona (L), Real Madrid (V), Shakhtar (L), Brujas (V), Celtic (L), GNK Dinamo (V), Sturm Graz (L), Bologna (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL LEIPZIG:
Liverpool (L), Inter (V), Juventus (local), Atlético Madrid (V), Sporting Lisboa (L), Celtic (V), Aston Villa (L) y Sturm Graz (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL BAYERN MÚNICH:
PSG (L), Barcelona (V), Benica (L), Shakhtar (V), GNK Dinamo (L), Feyenoord (V), Bratislava (L) y Aston Villa (V).
LOS RIVALES DEL INTER:
Leipzig (L), Manchester City (V), Arsenal (L), Bayer Leverkusen (V), Crvena Zvezda (L), Young Boys (V), Mónaco (L), Sparta Praga (L).
LOS RIVALES DEL MANCHESTER CITY:
Inter (L), PSG (V), Brujas (L), Juventus (V), Feyenoord (L), Sporting Lisboa (V), Sparta Praga (L) y Bratislava (V).