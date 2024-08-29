Sorteo de la Champions League: Real Madrid ya conoce a sus rivales para comenzar la defensa del título

Los 36 equipos participantes del torneo más importante de Europa tienen su fixture en el novedoso formato.

Grupos del sorteo de Champions League 2024/25, en directo | Partidos y rivales del Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético y Girona

LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 1:

LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 2:

LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 3:

LOS PARTIDOS DE LOS EQUIPOS DEL BOMBO 4:

CÓMO ES EL NUEVO FORMATO DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25:

36 equipos fueron agrupados en 4 bombos de 9 equipos de acuerdo a sus coeficiente de puntos, a excepción del Real Madrid, que fue ubicado en el primero por ser el actual campeón.

Tras el sorteo del fixture, que se realizó mediante un software, cada equipo tendrá 8 fechas (en partidos de ida) para definir su clasificación final a las instancias de eliminación directa. Los primeros ocho de la tabla general, avanzarán a octavos de final, mientras que del 9° al 24° jugarán los Playoffs y del 25° al 36° quedarán eliminados.

El sábado 31 de agosto quedarán definidos los días, horarios y orden de enfrentamientos de cada uno de los equipos en la Champions League. Este procedimiento se realizará mediante un software.

LOS RIVALES DEL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID DEL CHOLO SIMEONE:

Leipzig (L), PSG (V), Bayer Leverkusen (L), Benfica (V), Lille (L), Salzburgo (V), Bratislava (L) y Sparta Praga (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL ASTON VILLA DEL DIBU MARTÍNEZ:

Bayern Múnich (L), Juventus (L), RB Salzburgo (V), Brujas (L), Celtic (L), Bologna (L), Young Boys (V) y Mónaco (V).

 

 

LOS RIVALES DE JUVENTUS: Manchester City (L), Leipzig (V), Benfica (L), Brujas (V), PSV (L), Lille (V), Stuttgart (L) y Aston Villa (V).

LOS RIVALES DE LIVERPOOL: Real Madrid (L), Leipzig (V), Bayer Leverkusen (L), Milan (V), Lille (L), PSV (V), Bologna (L) y Girona (V).

LOS RIVALES DE BENFICA:

Barcelona (L), Bayern Múnich (V), Atlético Madrid (L), Juventus (V), Feyenoord (L), Estrella Roja (V), Bologna (L) y Monaco (V).

LOS RIVALES DE ARSENAL: PSG (L), Inter (V), Shakhtar (L), Atalanta (V), GNK Dinamo (L), Sporting Lisboa (V), Monaco (L) y Girona (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL REAL MADRID:

Borussia Dortmund (L), Liverpool (V), Milan (L), Atalanta (V), Salzburgo (L), Lille (V), Stuttgart (L), Brest (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL BARCELONA:

Bayern Múnich (L), Borussia Dortmund (V), Atalanta (L), Benfica (V), Young Boys (L), Estrella Roja (V), Brest (L), Mónaco (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL BORUSSIA DORTMUND:

Barcelona (L), Real Madrid (V), Shakhtar (L), Brujas (V), Celtic (L), GNK Dinamo (V), Sturm Graz (L), Bologna (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL LEIPZIG:

Liverpool (L), Inter (V), Juventus (local), Atlético Madrid (V), Sporting Lisboa (L), Celtic (V), Aston Villa (L) y Sturm Graz (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL BAYERN MÚNICH:

PSG (L), Barcelona (V), Benica (L), Shakhtar (V), GNK Dinamo (L), Feyenoord (V), Bratislava (L) y Aston Villa (V).

LOS RIVALES DEL INTER:

Leipzig (L), Manchester City (V), Arsenal (L), Bayer Leverkusen (V), Crvena Zvezda (L), Young Boys (V), Mónaco (L), Sparta Praga (L).

LOS RIVALES DEL MANCHESTER CITY:

Inter (L), PSG (V), Brujas (L), Juventus (V), Feyenoord (L), Sporting Lisboa (V), Sparta Praga (L) y Bratislava (V).