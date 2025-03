Gigante chino lanza dos nuevos modelos de IA, rivales de DeepSeek: ¿cómo son?

ERNIE 4.5 achieves collaborative optimization through joint modeling of multiple modalities, exhibiting comprehensive improvements in understanding, generation, reasoning and memory, along with notable enhancements in hallucination prevention, logical reasoning, and coding… pic.twitter.com/8Iu3pmpMtV

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

— Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) March 16, 2025