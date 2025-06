«Estamos más cerca que nunca del borde de la aniquilación nuclear», advierte la jefa de inteligencia de EE.UU.

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever. pic.twitter.com/TmxmxiGwnV

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 10, 2025