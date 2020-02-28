



To @WashPost: Democracy dies in darkness and is stolen in broad daylight by violating the Constitution, diavowing results of a binding referendum, forging voting tallies, stopping the count and resuming it with two hidden servers…like Evo Morales fraudulently did in #Bolivia. https://t.co/1jM2eXzrnR





Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Tuto Quiroga

*Nota: Los artículos con la etiqueta Presidenciables se autopublican tomando para el título los primeros 90 caracteres del tuit generado por cada una de las personas que están en este grupo.

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook