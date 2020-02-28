Artículo
To @WashPost: Democracy dies in darkness and is stolen in broad daylight by violating the Constitution, diavowing results of a binding referendum, forging voting tallies, stopping the count and resuming it with two hidden servers…like Evo Morales fraudulently did in #Bolivia. https://t.co/1jM2eXzrnR


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Tuto Quiroga

*Nota: Los artículos con la etiqueta Presidenciables se autopublican tomando para el título los primeros 90 caracteres del tuit generado por cada una de las personas que están en este grupo.

