To @WashPost: Democracy dies in darkness and is stolen in broad daylight by violating the Constitution, diavowing results of a binding referendum, forging voting tallies, stopping the count and resuming it with two hidden servers…like Evo Morales fraudulently did in #Bolivia. https://t.co/1jM2eXzrnR
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Tuto Quiroga
