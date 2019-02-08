Grammy 2019: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los premios

Kendrick Lamar, Drake y Brandi Carlile lideran las nominaciones a los premios de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación

El próximo domingo 10 de febrero se celebran los Premios Grammy 2019, donde la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación otorgará los máximos reconocimientos de la industria de la música en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Esta edición No. 61 tendrá al hip-hop como el género con mayores posibilidades de llevarse un Premio Grammy, teniendo como favoritos a los raperos Kendrick Lamar y Drake con ocho y siete nominaciones, respectivamente.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“I like it” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This is America” – Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

“God’s Plan” – Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstars” – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR ÁLBUM

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Drake

H.E.R.

Post Malone

Janelle Monáe

Kacey Musgraves

Kendrick Lamar

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

​”All the stars”

“Boo’d up”

“God’s plan”

“In my Blood”

“The Joke”

“The Middle”

“Shallow”

“This is America”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

​Pablo Alborán

Natalia Lafourcade

Carlos Vives

Raquel Sofía

Claudia Brant

MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Colors” – Beck

“Havana” – Camila Cabello

“God is a woman” – Ariana Grande

“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

“Better Now” – Post Malone

MEJOR DUO O GRUPO

“Fall in line” – Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

“Don’t go Breakin my heart” – Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR POP ÁLBUM

“Camila” – Camila Cabello

“Meaning of Life” – Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” – Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” – Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” – P!nk

“Reputation” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

“Made an America” – THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Anderson .Paak

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM

“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B

“Swiming” – Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” – Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” – Pusha T

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO

“Claroscura” – Aterciopelados

“Coastcity” – COASTCITY

“Encanto Tropical” – Monsieur Periné

“Gourmet” – Orishas

“Aztlán” – Zoé

MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA

“All The Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Para: “Black Panther”



“Mystery of Lover” – Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Para: “Call Me By Your Name”



“Remember me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Para: “Coco”



“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Para: A Star Is Born



“This is me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Para: The Greatest Showman

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA DE MÚSICA

“LIFE IN 12 BARS” – Eric Clapton

Lili Fini Zanuck, director de video; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, productores.



“WHITNEY” – Whitney Houston

Kevin Macdonald, director de video; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, productores.



“QUINCY” – Quincy Jones

Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, director de video; Paula DuPré Pesmen,

productora.



“ITZHAK” – Itzhak Perlman

Alison Chernick, director de video; Alison Chernick, productora.



“THE KING” – Elvis Presley

Eugene Jarecki, director de video; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, productores.



MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANA

“Primero soy mexicana” – Ángela Aguilar

“Mitad y mitad” – Calibre 50

“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II” – Aida Cuevas

“Cruzando Borders” – Los Texmaniacs

“Leyendas de mi pueblo” – Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

“¡México por siempre!” – Luis Miguel

Los Premios Grammys 2019 contará con la conducción de Alicia Keys. La cantante ganadora de 15 Premios Grammy debutará como conductora, luego que el cómico James Corden lo hiciera en los dos últimos años.

