Acusan a un estadounidense de planear robar un vehículo para embestir peatones en un ataque, inspirado en el EI

BREAKING: Federal authorities have charged 28yo Rondell Henry of Germantown, Md., alleging he stole a UHaul van and planned to use it to run over a large group of people at National Harbor.

“He harbored hatred for those who do not practice the Muslim faith,” authorities say. pic.twitter.com/n9qScYnpqX

— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) 8 апреля 2019 г.