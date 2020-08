Tercero: El acuerdo, producto del diálogo, debe contar con organizaciones intern…

jacobinmag.com | 14 hours ago

...growth in Latin America. This took place under economy minister Luis Arce Catacora, who is now the MAS presidential candidate. In just over a decade... to 34.6 percent in 2018. In this sense, under Evo Morales and Luis Arce, Bolivia had a golden decade. The poor indigenous population working in the...

Compartido: 2.2K