Pakistán prueba con éxito su propio sistema lanzacohetes

#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 km. The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement 1/2) pic.twitter.com/0bqBfOneJK

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 7, 2021