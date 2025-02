Qué se sabe de un asteroide que podría impactar contra la Tierra

Recently-discovered #asteroid 2024 YR4 may make a very close approach to Earth in 8 years. It is thought to be 40-100 meters wide. Uncertainty is still high and more and more observations are needed confirm this. pic.twitter.com/u8PvZg3jaw

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

— Tony Dunn (@tony873004) January 28, 2025