Los recortes de Trump y Musk rivalizarían con la austeridad de Thatcher en los 80

Trump To Order Federal Job Cuts As Part Of Musk’s DownsizingUS President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday that orders agency heads to coordinate with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to «significantly reduce the size of the government» and «limit hiring to essential positions.» Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images(Bloomberg)