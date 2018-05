La revista Time nombró a The Weeknd y Ariana Grande como líderes de la próxima generación

I’m not sure I have the words to possibly explain my excitement at being on the cover of @time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’ cover. An honor to be seen amongst such iconic hero’s, I mean Obama, J-Z, Muhammad Ali, Bernie Sanders, Malala, Michelle and Oprah to name just a few of the phenomenal people who have graced the covers before me. All I can say is thank you, to my team, to everyone at Time, my family and friends and all my amazing supporters. On a serious one, none of this would be possible without you. A day before my 26th birthday and I can say that I’m on the cover of TIME! Life just doesn’t get better than this. Banging photos by @agnesvita Banging styling by my girl @maddeostlie

