“Nosotros hemos puesto los muertos”: el impactante discurso de Lesther Alemán, el estudiante que plantó cara a Ortega en Nicaragua

Student representative Lesther Aleman interrupts Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega, shouting that he must halt the repression, during the opening of the national dialogue, on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua. “Order it now, in this moment, the repression of the police, of the paramilitary forces, of your party’s gangs that have been massacring and killing…. In less than a month you’ve ruined the country; Somoza took years.” Aleman said, alluding to dictator Anastasio Somoza whose government was toppled by the Sandinista rebels in 1979. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)