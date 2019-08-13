A little-known side of the Apr30 uprising was a failed attempt by a few dissident officers to take over the Maracay arms factory. Maj. Andrik Carrizales joined them. After surrendering, he was tied by his captors, taken outside, forced to kneel and shot at close range in the face https://t.co/iYXK1n4Y4Y
Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Anatoly Kurmanaev
A little-known side of the Apr30 uprising was a failed attempt by a few dissident officers…
A little-known side of the Apr30 uprising was a failed attempt by a few dissident officers to take over the Maracay arms factory. Maj. Andrik Carrizales joined them. After surrendering, he was tied by his captors, taken outside, forced to kneel and shot at close range in the face https://t.co/iYXK1n4Y4Y
¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?
@ejutv
COMENTARIOS
Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.