A little-known side of the Apr30 uprising was a failed attempt by a few dissident officers to take over the Maracay arms factory. Maj. Andrik Carrizales joined them. After surrendering, he was tied by his captors, taken outside, forced to kneel and shot at close range in the face https://t.co/iYXK1n4Y4Y





Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Anatoly Kurmanaev



