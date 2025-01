Más de 100.000 evacuados de Los Ángeles huyen de los incendios en busca de refugios

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles AreaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 7: Firefighters battle flames from the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)(Eric Thayer)