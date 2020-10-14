La lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles

Billie Eilish (Foto: Chris Pizzello / AP)

A pesar de la pandemia por el coronavirus, se lleva a cabo una nueva ceremonia de entrega de los Billboard Music Awards, en reconocimiento a los artistas que encabezaron las listas de popularidad entre el 23 de marzo del 2019 y el 14 de marzo del 2020. El escenario elegido para el evento virtual es el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y la conductora, por tercer año consecutivo, es Kelly Clarkson.

La lista de nominados, que se había dado a conocer el 22 de septiembre pasado, está encabezada por Post Malone, con 16 nominaciones en 15 categorías. Le siguen Lil Nas X, con 13, y Billie Eilish, con 12.

Por el premio al artista del año, junto a Malone, Khalid y Eilish, lucharán también Taylor Swift y los Jonas Brothers. Los trabajos nominados al mejor disco del año son “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”, de Billie Eilish; “Lover”, de Taylor Swift; “Free Spirit”, de Khalid; “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, de Post Malone; y “Thank U, Next”, de Ariana Grande.

Entre otros nominados en esta edición también se encuentra Kanye West, cuyo álbum “Jesus Is King” le valió nueve nominaciones en categorías de música religiosa, incluido mejor artista cristiano, mejor artista de gospel, mejor álbum cristiano, el mejor álbum de gospel y mejor canción cristiana. Curioso es el caso de categoría a la mejor canción gospel, en la que cuatro de sus temas están nominados: Closed on Sunday, Follow God, On God y Selah.

En esta edición hay tres categorías votadas por fans: el premio al logro de la lista Billboard, el mejor artista en redes sociales y la mejor colaboración.

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Mejor Artista

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) – GANADOR

Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

(Foto: Todd Williamson/NBC/Reuters)

Mejor Nuevo Artista

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish – GANADORA

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Masculino

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – GANADOR

Ed Sheeran

Mejor Duo/Grupo

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco

Canción Top Hot 100

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – GANADORA

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)

Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Artista Top Billboard 200

Drake

Billie Eilish – GANADORA

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X – GANADOR

Post Malone

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo – GANADORA

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Mejor Artista en Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Mejor Artista R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid – GANADOR

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Mejor Tour R&B

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Mejor Artista Rap

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Artista Rap Masculino

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Mejor Tour de Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor Artista Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – GANDOR

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)

Mejor Artista Country Femenina

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Mejor Artista Country Masculino

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – GANADOR

Thomas Rhett

Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Mejor Tour Country

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Mejor Artista Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Tour de Rock

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Mejor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny – GANADOR

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)

Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Mejor Artista Cristiano

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Mejor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Mejor Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

The Dirt (Motley Crue)

Mejor Álbum R&B

Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Mejor Álbum de Rap

KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Mejor Álbum Country

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Mejor Álbum de Rock

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Mejor Álbum Latino

Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, MALUMA

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Sueños, Sech

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, ILLENIUM

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Mejor Álbum Cristiano

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong United

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Mejor Álbum de Gospel

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Mejor Canción en Streaming

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Canción más vendida

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Mejor Canción en Radio

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Mejor Colaboración

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Mejor Canción R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Good as Hell”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Mejor Canción Rap

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Mejor Canción Country

Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Mejor Canción Rock

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”

Mejor Canción Latina

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica

Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close To Me”

ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”

Mejor Canción Cristiana

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King and Country, “God Only Knows”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Mejor Canción Gospel

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kanye West, “On God”

Kanye West, “Selah”

